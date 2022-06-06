Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has prequalified 24 bidders for Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project.

The plant, located in Riyadh City in Riyadh Province, would have a “total ultimate treatment capacity” of 200,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day)

In a press statement dated 5 June 2022 posted on its website, SWPC released the names of the prequalified companies.

Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Investment – Ajlan & Bros Acciona Agua International Water Distribution Co. (TAWZEA) Tamasuk Holding Company – Al Blagha Group Company Alfanar Company China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co. (CGGOIC) Civil Works Company Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios SETE Energy Saudia for Industrial Projects GS Inima Environment Metito Utilities Miahona Company BESIX Sharjah Branch Mowah Company SAUR SAS Power and Water Utility Company for Yanbu and Jubail (Marafiq) S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA Group Suez International Utico FZE Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company China Everbright Water Investment Jinluo Water Co - Dubai Branch Lamar Saudi United Holding Vishvaraj Environment

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

On Sunday, SWPC had released the list of prequalified bidders for Riyadh East and Khamis Mushait ISTPs.

The Request for Qualification tender for Al-Haer ISTP was issued on 19 December 2021 with a submission deadline of 12 January 2022.

A total of 39 companies, including 19 Saudi companies had responded to the Expression of Interest (EOI) invite issued for the project on 7 November 2021 with a 5 December 2021 deadline.

The list included:

Abdullah Fahad Al-Khaledi for General Contracting Company (AFAC) Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros Abdullah Ibrahim Al – Sayegh & Sons Co Abengoa Agua Acciona Agua Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP) Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co. Alfanar Company Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company Arkoil Technologies Netherlands ASK Environmental Services Company China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd (CGGC) – Saudi Arabia Branch China Harbour Engineering Company – Saudi Branch Civil Works Company Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios Future Horizons Contracting GS Inima Environment Hassan Allam Holding Hijaz Green Co. International Water Distribution Co. (TAWZEA) Lamar Saudi United Holding Metito Utilities Miahona Company Mowah Company Nelson Environmental Nesma Holding Company Orascom Construction Power and Water Utility Company for Yanbu and Jubail (Marafiq) Power China International Group S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA Group Samsung Engineering Co. SAUR SAS Suez International Tamasuk Holding Company – Al Blagha Group Company Thabat Tendering Utico FZC Veolia Middle East

SWPC is being advised by KPMG as financial and lead advisor; White & Case as legal advisor; and Future Water and Power Consulting as Technical Advisor for the project.

