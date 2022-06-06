Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has prequalified 24 bidders for Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project.

The plant, located in Riyadh City in Riyadh Province, would have a “total ultimate treatment capacity” of 200,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day)

In a press statement dated 5 June 2022 posted on its website, SWPC released the names of the prequalified companies.

  1. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Investment – Ajlan & Bros
  2. Acciona Agua
  3. International Water Distribution Co. (TAWZEA)
  4. Tamasuk Holding Company – Al Blagha Group Company
  5. Alfanar Company
  6. China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co. (CGGOIC)
  7. Civil Works Company
  8. Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios
  9. SETE Energy Saudia for Industrial Projects
  10. GS Inima Environment
  11. Metito Utilities
  12. Miahona Company
  13. BESIX Sharjah Branch
  14. Mowah Company
  15. SAUR SAS
  16. Power and Water Utility Company for Yanbu and Jubail (Marafiq)
  17. S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA Group
  18. Suez International
  19. Utico FZE
  20. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company
  21. China Everbright Water Investment
  22. Jinluo Water Co - Dubai Branch
  23. Lamar Saudi United Holding
  24. Vishvaraj Environment

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

On Sunday, SWPC had released the list of prequalified bidders for Riyadh East and Khamis Mushait ISTPs.

The Request for Qualification tender for Al-Haer ISTP was issued on 19 December 2021 with a submission deadline of 12 January 2022.

A total of 39 companies, including 19 Saudi companies had responded to the Expression of Interest (EOI) invite issued for the project on 7 November 2021 with a 5 December 2021 deadline.

The list included:

  1. Abdullah Fahad Al-Khaledi for General Contracting Company (AFAC)
  2. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros
  3. Abdullah Ibrahim Al – Sayegh & Sons Co
  4. Abengoa Agua
  5. Acciona Agua
  6. Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP)
  7. Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co.
  8. Alfanar Company
  9. Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co.
  10. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company
  11. Arkoil Technologies Netherlands 
  12. ASK Environmental Services Company
  13. China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd (CGGC) – Saudi Arabia Branch
  14. China Harbour Engineering Company – Saudi Branch
  15. Civil Works Company 
  16. Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios
  17. Future Horizons Contracting
  18. GS Inima Environment 
  19. Hassan Allam Holding
  20. Hijaz Green Co.
  21. International Water Distribution Co. (TAWZEA)
  22. Lamar Saudi United Holding
  23. Metito Utilities 
  24. Miahona Company
  25. Mowah Company
  26. Nelson Environmental
  27. Nesma Holding Company
  28. Orascom Construction
  29. Power and Water Utility Company for Yanbu and Jubail (Marafiq)
  30. Power China International Group
  31. S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA Group
  32. Samsung Engineering Co.
  33. SAUR SAS
  34. Suez International
  35. Tamasuk Holding Company – Al Blagha Group Company
  36. Thabat Tendering
  37. Utico FZC
  38. Veolia Middle East

SWPC is being advised by KPMG as financial and lead advisor; White & Case as legal advisor; and Future Water and Power Consulting as Technical Advisor for the project.

