Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has prequalified 22 bidders for Riyadh East and Khamis Mushait Independent Sewage Treatment Plants (ISTP) Project.

Riyadh East, located in in the city of Riyadh in Riyadh Province, would have a treatment capacity of 100,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) while Khamis Mushait, located in the city of Khamis Mushait in Asir Province, would have a capacity would of 50,000 m3/day.

In a press statement dated 5 June 2022, SWPC disclosed the names of companies/consortia pre-qualified to bid for the two plants:

1. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Investment – Ajlan & Bros

2. Acciona Agua

3. Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP)

4. Alfanar Company

5. China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co (CGGOIC)

6. Civil Works Company

7. Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios

8. International Water Distribution Co (TAWZEA)

9. GS Inima Environment.

10. Metito Utilities

11. Miahona Company

12. Mowah Company

13. SAUR SAS

14. Rawafid Al hadara Holdings Company

15. S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA Group

16. Suez International

17. Utico

18. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company

19. China Everbright Water Investment

20. Jinluo Water Co.– Dubai Branch

21. Lamar Saudi United Holding

22. Vishvaraj Environment

A total of 42 companies including 23 Saudi companies expressed their interest in the two plants, SWPC had announced on 19 December 2021.

In December 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the contract is expected to be announced in the second of quarter 2022.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

