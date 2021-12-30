Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, is expected to announce the winning bidder for its 100,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Riyadh East and 50,000 m3/day Khamis Mushait Independent Sewage Treatment Plants (ISTP) projects in the second quarter of 2022, a source close to the project said.

Riyadh East ISTP is located in in the city of Riyadh in Riyadh Province, while Khamis Mushait ISTP is located in the city of Khamis Mushait in Asir Province.

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) was issued to the interested companies on 19 December 2021 and the last date for submission is 12 January 2022, according press statements posted on SWPC’s website last week.

“The contract is expected to be announced by the second of quarter 2022,” he said.

A total of 42 companies including 23 Saudi companies expressed their interest in the two projects, SWPC said on 19 December. The companies were:

1. Abdullah Fahad Al-Khaledi for General Contracting Company (“AFAC”)

2. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros

3. Abdullah Ibrahim Al – Sayegh & Sons Co.

4. Abengoa Agua

5. Acciona Agua

6. Advanced Water Technologies (AWT)

7. Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP)

8. Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co.

9. Alfanar Company

10. Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co.

11. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company

12. Al Yamama Company

13. Arkoil Technologies Netherlands

14. ASK Environmental Services Company

15. China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd (CGGC) – Saudi Arabia Branch

16. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. – Saudi Arabia Branch

17. Civil Works Company

18. Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, S.A.,

19. Future Horizons Contracting

20. GS Inima Environment

21. Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. (HAACO)

22. Hassan Allam Holding

23. Hijaz Green Co.

24. International Water Distribution Co. Ltd. (TAWZEA)

25. Jinluo Water Co – Dubai Branch

26. Lamar Saudi United Holding

27. Metito Utilities

28. Miahona Company

29. Mowah Company

30. Nelson Environmental

31. Nesma Holding Company

32. Orascom Construction

33. Power and Water Utility Company for Yanbu and Jubail (Marafiq)

34. Rawafid Industrial Company

35. S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA Group

36. Samsung Engineering

37. SAUR SAS

38. Suez International

39. Tamasuk Holding Company – Al Blagha Group Company

40. Thabat Tendering

41. Utico

42. Veolia Middle East

In November, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC is also considering an option to bundle the two ISTP projects under one RFP.

The project is expected to be completed by fourth quarter 2024, the source said.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021