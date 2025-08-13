Egyptian private real estate developer Town Writers is accelerating construction across its portfolio in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and New Cairo, designating 2025 as the “Year of Construction.”

Founder and Chairman Omar El Saadawy told Zawya Projects that they are working “around the clock” to deliver on their commitments.

He said Town Writers has allocated 600 million Egyptian pounds ($12.4 million) for construction this year and plans to inject an additional EGP 1.2 billion ($25 million) in 2026 to maintain delivery timelines and meet technical specifications.

The company, among the early investors in the NAC, has delivered premium commercial projects such as Downtown Mall I and II, and is developing several other schemes including Revolve in New Cairo, and 88HUB, Central Point, and Strip Malls in the NAC.

Construction milestones include 87 percent completion at Downtown Mall I, 75 percent at Downtown Mall II, and 88 percent at Revolve. In the NAC, 88HUB has reached 25 percent completion, Central Point 17 percent, and Strip Mall 10 percent.

(1 US Dollar = 48.30 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

