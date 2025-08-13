OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), an Oman-listed exploration and production company, expects completion of the $1.6 billion Marsa LNG project in 2028.



“Initial construction of the Marsa LNG plant commenced in the second quarter,” the company said in its financial results statement.



The LNG bunkering facility, developed in partnership with France’s TotalEnergies (80 percent stakeholder), will integrate natural gas production from Block 10 with a fully electric liquefaction plant and a solar power facility, making it one of the lowest GHG emission LNG plants in the world at 3kg CO2/boe.



The project will serve the growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel, reducing shipping GHG emissions whilst strengthening Oman’s position in the global energy sector.



OQEP will also sell LNG directly to international markets through Marsa LNG.



The company is also in discussions with British oil giant BP and its Block 61 partners to increase the gas volume by up to 2 trillion cubic feet gross for future projects, the statement added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

