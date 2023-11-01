Egypt plans to establish clean water projects worth $4.741 billion, said Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

The ministry aims to implement 30 water security projects, accounting for 19.5 percent of the overall official development aid portfolio, Egypt Today newspaper reported, citing the minister’s speech at a water investment forum.

The projects include nine initiatives for the Ministry of Irrigation and 21 initiatives for the Ministry of Housing, Al-Mashat added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

