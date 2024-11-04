Egypt - Global technology major Siemens said it has secured a major contract from Emirates Smart Solutions (ESS), a unit of Abu Dhabi-based Etimad Holding for the renovation of the Esna Barrage and Lock in Luxor region of Egypt.

This project has been assigned to Egyptian company ESS by the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Under the contract, Siemens will be responsible for supply, design, installation, testing and operation of a Scada system to control the movement of the Esna Barrage's gates, in addition to providing a monitoring system for water levels, which will be integrated into the Distributed Control System (DCS) for the Esna Hydroelectric Power Station.

This project holds strategic significance for Egypt as Siemens delivers integrated solutions for monitoring and controlling critical barrages along the Nile, aligning with the Egyptian government's efforts to maximise water utilization efficiency in the country.

The contract also includes Siemens supplying a gate movement control system that utilizes a new motor and variable speed drives, alongside fiber optic networks.

Siemens' Scada system effectively controls and monitors industrial processes in real-time, collecting data from sensors and devices and presenting it through a user-friendly interface.

This software enables operators to manage equipment and machinery remotely and make data-driven decisions. Scada also enhances operations, increases efficiency, and ensures safety across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, and utilities.

On the key project, Mostafa El Bagoury, the CEO of Siemens Egypt, said: "We are excited about our partnership with ESS, tasked with executing the renovation project for the Esna Barrage and Lock on behalf of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation."

"This project will enhance Egypt's water resource infrastructure and contribute to improved water resource management, a key focus for the Egyptian government at this time," noted El Bagoury.

"Siemens' advanced solutions, particularly the Scada monitoring and control system, will play a crucial role in enhancing the barrage's performance, increasing its efficiency, and reducing the need for frequent maintenance and repairs, thereby achieving substantial long-term cost savings. Together, these benefits will improve the operational capabilities of the Esna Barrage and extend its productive lifespan," he added.

ESS Chairman and Managing Director Dr Mohamed Al Naqbi said the company has been operating in Egypt and many African countries for years in the fields of infrastructure, vital utilities, information technology, and systems and technological programme, including artificial intelligence.

"This project is part of our collaboration with the Ministry following our provision of the optimal solution for monitoring, control, and management systems for the Esna Barrage and Lock through advanced technological solutions offered by Siemens," he stated.

"This project marks the beginning of a series of initiatives to integrate the operational processes of all dams, reservoirs, and barrages along the Nile, providing decision-makers and operators with real-time key performance indicators and allowing for significant improvements in the operational efficiency of Egypt's water resources," he added.

Siemens' scope of work will include the supply and installation of necessary equipment and systems, encompassing assembly and installation of equipment, engineering services, detailed design and planning, and oversight of the installation to ensure compliance with required standards and specifications.

Additionally, operational tests will be conducted on the installed systems to verify their effectiveness, ensuring they operate at full capacity and meet project requirements, it added.

