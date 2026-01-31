Saudi Arabia’s Water Transmission Company (WTCO) has issued a tender for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to develop and expand the Sharaan Wellfield in Al-Ula in the Madinah province.

The tender was released on 22 January 2026, with bid submissions due by 15 February 2026.

According to tender documents, the scope is divided into two main stages.

The pre-expansion phase covers rehabilitation and upgrading of infrastructure at 13 operating wells, including replacement of diesel generators at the PS1 pump station, enhancement of the fuel system and electrical retrofitting across all wells. Each well will be equipped with a dedicated generator to enable continuous, autonomous 24/7 operation.

Phase 1 of the expansion phase includes drilling eight new production wells and one observation well, construction of a 5,000-cubic-metre (m3) ground-level storage (GLS) reservoir, installation of two high-capacity pumps and development of a carbon steel pipeline network integrated with PS1 to transmit the full design flow.

The project combines refurbishment of existing assets with new construction works and requires specialist expertise in groundwater well drilling, power generation systems, electrical and mechanical works, pump stations and water transmission networks.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

