An analysis of the public-private partnerships (PPP) news and statements on the Zawya Projects platform from July to September 2023 indicated a diversity of projects and sectors, including aviation, waste-to-energy, parks, mining, water, industrial projects, solar power, ports, and infrastructure.

Notable projects included Saudi Airlines catering concession deals, ACWA Power being granted land for a 10 GW wind project in Egypt, Oman's renewable energy plans, Jordan plans for a national rail network, developments related to the Rabigh-4 Independent Water Project (IWP) in Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President ratifying the concession contract for second terminal in Port Said East Port.

On the regulatory development side, Jordan’s lower house passing the PPP Law marked an important development in the Arab nation while the Saudi cabinet greenlighted a new investment body to promote private sector projects.

Saudi Arabia featured prominently in the headlines, followed by the UAE, Egypt and Oman, while sectors with the most notable mentions were solar and wind, transportation and ports, and waste, thanks to Dubai’s waste-to-energy mega project.

Several headlines mentioned financing agreements including ACWA Power securing $123 million financing for its solar project in Egypt and achieving financing close for its Rabigh-4 IWP, European Investment Bank’s €4 billion worth of soft loans for Egypt’s NWFE projects, and a bigger role for Arab banks in local projects.

JULY 2023

Saudi Airlines Catering signs 2 concession deals worth $2.4bln with Red Sea Global

Design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) contracts signed for catering and laundry facilities at the Red Sea tourism giga project

Jordan offers $1.4bln projects in new investment platform

Jordan has launched a new investment online platform comprising 21 new projects with a combined value of nearly one billion Jordanian dinars ($1.4 billion).

EWEC plans to award Al Ajban Solar PV IPP in Abu Dhabi by Q4 2023

EWEC received four proposals for the development of Al Ajban Solar PV IPP, its third single-site PPP solar power project after the 1,200MW Noor Abu Dhabi and 2,000MW Al Dhafra Solar PV IPPs.

Morocco’s Masen issues list of prequalified bidders for Noor Midelt II solar power project

The Noor Midelt II project consists of a 400MW solar photovoltaic power plant with battery storage of two hours

Iraq to offer refinery project to investors

The 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery is slated to be developed in Iraq’s Eastern Wasit Governorate

Potash ore exploration, mining agreement inked for concession area No 53-A in Oman

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) signed the agreement with local Sinbad Mining Resources Company, marking a crucial milestone in Oman’s mining industry.

AUGUST 2023

Saudi to invite bids for 8 new mines

The eight sites are located in Riyadh and the Eastern region

Iraq invites bids for Baghdad cable car project

Iraq invited bids for the construction of a cable car network in the capital Baghdad along with hotels and restaurants

Algeria to set up project partnership platform

The Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, a government investment arm, will set up the Partnership Bourse on its website

Egypt awards 30-year PPP contract for 10th of Ramadan Dry Port project

The 30-year design, build, finance, operate and maintain (DBFOM) contract was signed with MEDLOG, the winner of the international tender for the project.

Egypt’s GALDP signs MOU for Burj Al-Arab Dry Port project

The project would be established over an area of 120 acres on the highway linking Burj Al-Arab city and the agricultural region of Banjar al-Sukkar.

Five companies shortlisted for Oman PPP truck road project

The first of its kind 67-kilometre road specifically designed for heavy vehicles is being developed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Bahrain in deal to set up biggest solar power project

The project comprised rooftop, ground-mounted, car park solar systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

QSS Maritime to develop, operate major Omani port

QSS Maritime, a consortium of local and international companies, was awarded a contract to develop, manage and operate the Shinas Port.

Oman to issue RFQs for solar, wind projects

As many as four new wind-based Independent Power Projects, as well as a mid-size solar PV-based IPP and a Waste-to-Energy scheme, have been identified for procurement via competitive tenders.

SEPTEMBER 2023

IFC signs PPP agreement with Iraqi government to modernise Baghdad Airport

IFC will act as lead transaction advisor for a PPP to rehabilitate, expand, finance, operate and maintain Baghdad International Airport.

INTERVIEW-Green agenda: RAK Municipality to issue a slew of tenders, says top official

Ras Al Khaimah's pursuit of Net Zero and sustainability initiatives are poised to unlock fresh project opportunities.

Saudi Tabreed to build King Salman Park’s first district cooling plant

The agreement, on a build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) basis, will meet the infrastructure and cooling demands of the park,

Masdar, Jinko consortiums eye 1500MW Saudi solar projects

The projects come under the fourth round of solar projects being implemented under the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

Sembcorp Jinko Shine Co to develop Oman’s Manah II solar project

The company secured approval for its share capital to be listed on the Third Market of Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).

