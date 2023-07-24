Saudi Arabia is offering a new project to investors involving the construction of a national park that comprises restaurants and other facilities.

In a report published on Monday, the Saudi Arabic language daily Al-Madina said the park is located in the Western Maysan city and has an area of 2.3 million sq metres.

Investors wishing to apply for the project in mid August mush have experience in the management of parks while foreigners must have Saudi permits.

The report said the project would be offered on a 50-year investment basis and it comprises amusement facilities, restaurants, cafes, a shooting academy, a model village, and a gliding aircraft centre.

