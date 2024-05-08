Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the infrastructure contract for its Roads and Infrastructure project in Al Kharaitiyat, Doha by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender was issued on 16 October 2023 with bid submission on 23 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early July 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of the project involves developing the road infrastructure including kerbing, lighting, footways, and improving surface and foul water drainage over an approximate total area of 153 hectares with the similar construction work as in the infrastructure tender for North of Al Rifaa Street.

The project encompasses 317 residential plots, 1 commercial plot, 31 utility plots, 28 parks/open areas, 14.27km length of road work, 1,911 number of surface car parking spaces, 19.71km length of sewage water/ground water drainage network, 13.96km length of Foul water drainage network, 17.55km length of PW, and 11.6km length of Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) network.

The time for completion for the whole of the works including mobilization is estimated to be three years and the maintenance period is estimated to be 400 days from the completion date of the work, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

