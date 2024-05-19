Arab Finance: Pickalbatros has partnered with Palm Hills Developments to build a tourism project on 220 feddans in the Northern Coast, the Chairman of Pickalbatros Kamel Abou-Aly told Asharq Business.

Work is currently underway to implement the project’s blueprint which includes hotels, noting that the partnership ratios between the two companies have not been agreed upon yet.

Pickalbatros owns and operates 25 hotels in Egypt with a hotel capacity of more than 13,000 rooms in Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, and Marsa Alam, in addition to three hotels with a capacity of 1,000 rooms in Morocco.

The group plans to add 2,000 new hotel rooms over the next three years, according to previous statements by the group's Chairman.

