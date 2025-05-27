The Egyptian archaeological mission working at Dra’ Abu El-Naga on Luxor’s west bank has uncovered three tombs dating back to Egypt’s New Kingdom era, marking a significant discovery during the current excavation season.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy described the find as a major scientific and archaeological milestone. He highlighted its importance in enhancing Egypt’s international standing as a hub for cultural tourism and expressed confidence that the tombs would attract increased interest, particularly from travellers drawn to Egypt’s rich ancient heritage. Fathy also praised the fact that the discovery was made entirely by Egyptian archaeologists, calling it a testament to the growing capabilities and expertise of national excavation teams.

During a site visit, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mohamed Ismail Khaled confirmed that the tombs all date to the New Kingdom period. Inscriptions found within the burial chambers have revealed the names and titles of the tombs’ occupants, and further cleaning and documentation are underway to uncover additional details. Khaled noted that a comprehensive scientific study and formal publication of the discovery are planned.

Mohamed Abdel-Badei, Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector, explained that one of the tombs belonged to a man named Amun-em-Ipet, who lived during the Ramesside period and served in the temple or estate of Amun. Although large portions of the tomb’s decoration have been damaged or lost, surviving scenes depict offerings, funerary furniture being carried, and a banquet—classic elements of New Kingdom funerary art.

The second tomb belonged to a man named Baki, who held the title of supervisor of the grain silo during the 18th Dynasty. The third tomb, also from the 18th Dynasty, belonged to a man identified only as S, who served as supervisor of Amun’s temple in the oases, mayor of the northern oases, and scribe—roles that suggest significant administrative authority.

Abdel-Ghaffar Wagdy, Director General of Luxor Antiquities and head of the mission, provided details on the tomb architecture. The tomb of Amun-em-Ipet features a small courtyard leading to a square hall that ends in a niche; this niche was later altered when the western wall was breached to create an additional hall, likely during a secondary reuse of the tomb. Baki’s tomb includes an elongated courtyard resembling a corridor, followed by another open space that leads into the main entrance. Inside, a transverse hall opens into a longitudinal hall ending with an unfinished chapel and burial shaft. The tomb of S has a simpler design, beginning with a small courtyard and burial shaft, followed by a transverse hall that connects to an unfinished longitudinal hall.

This discovery adds valuable insight into the roles and lives of officials during the New Kingdom and reinforces the importance of Luxor as a continuing source of archaeological revelations. It also highlights the growing success of Egyptian-led missions in uncovering and preserving the country’s ancient heritage for both scholarly and public audiences.

