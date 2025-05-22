Egypt - Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), has affirmed that the Sultanate of Oman holds a promising future for its real estate sector and is poised to be a regional real estate and tourism hub.

Speaking at a dialogue session during the 20th edition of the Oman Real Estate Conference and Exhibition, Moustafa emphasised Oman’s economic advantages, including political and economic stability, low inflation rates compared to many regional markets, and a flexible legislative environment that supports investor rights, as factors making it an attractive destination for real estate investment.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa noted that TMG received full support for over a year from Omani Minister of Housing Khalfan Al Shueili and other officials. This collaboration culminated in the signing of an agreement between TMG and the Omani Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop two real estate and tourism projects west of Muscat, the Omani capital.

He elaborated that clear indicators point to an increasing demand for real estate in the Sultanate in the near future. Hisham Talaat Moustafa highlighted that over 65% of Oman’s total population is aged from birth to 30 years, signifying a young demographic expected to fuel future demand for both housing and services. This demographic trend also suggests substantial annual growth within the real estate sector, creating broad opportunities for investment and development, he added.

Talaat Moustafa Group aims to actively participate in developing integrated cities and projects in the Sultanate, keeping pace with this growth, Hisham Talaat Moustafa said. He stated this aspiration is backed by the Group’s approximately 55 years of experience in real estate development, during which they have developed integrated cities housing over 1.5 million people. In the tourism sector, TMG possesses the largest hotel portfolio in Egypt, with over 5,000 hotel rooms and an additional 3,000 rooms currently under development, according to Moustafa.

“I invite all investors worldwide to turn their attention to the Sultanate of Oman, which represents a promising investment destination, not only in the real estate sector but also in the growing tourism sector, thanks to Oman’s unique characteristics,” Hisham Talaat Moustafa stated during the conference.

Ahmed Sabbour, Chairperson of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, who also participated in the session, affirmed that the entry of Talaat Moustafa Group will encourage Egyptian real estate developers to join the Omani market.

The conference was held under the patronage of Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and saw significant participation from leading local and international investors, real estate developers, and experts and consultants in urban planning, urban development, and real estate development.

