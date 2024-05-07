The Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the infrastructure contract for its Roads and Infrastructure in North of Al Rifaa Street, Doha by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender was issued on 16 October 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 2 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of June 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project aims to enhance the area North of Al Rifaa Street by developing the road infrastructure. The construction works include traffic management, site clearance, including removal of spoil and temporary structures, advance diversions and other utility works and ecological mitigation works; sewer works for storm water, ground water, Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE), foul sewer; road cross sectional elements including cross drains/ducts and proposed utilities in the corridors under the road pavement; Manholes catch pits, gulley pots and gully connections; Backfill and earthworks to formation level; Pump Station and EFA pond; construction of verge cross-sectional elements (including parking bays); Landscaping, surfacing, road signing and street lighting.

The total project area spans approximately 243 hectares encompassing 991 residential plots, 2 commercial plots, 9 mosques, 85 utility plots, 24 parks/open areas, 34.34km length of road work, 3,735 number of surface car parking spaces, 35.05km length of sewage water/ground water drainage network, 27.49km length of Foul Sewer drainage network, 43.4km length of PW, and 21.84km length of TSE network.

The time for completion for the whole of the works including mobilisation is estimated to be three years and the maintenance period is estimated to be 400 days from the completion date of the work.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

