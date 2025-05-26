Qatar - The Qatar Financial Centre-based EnergyX, the global leader in end-to-end energy optimisation solutions for buildings and infrastructure, has entered into a strategic pact with MBK Global, as part of its expansion into the Gulf region, where it plans to invest $100mn in the next five years.



Through this partnership, EnergyX, backed by Hyundai and other strong entities in South Korea, prepare to launch joint projects (with MBK Global) that target both legacy infrastructure and future constructions.



A memorandum of understanding was signed by Sean Park, founder and chief executive officer of EnergyX; Jean Jacques Dandrieux, chief executive officer of EnergyX (Qatar) and Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa al-Thani, chairman of MBK Global at the recently concluded Fifth Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.



The collaboration sets a high bar for future public-private partnerships in the climate tech sector, and underscores the Gulf’s determination to lead in the global energy transition.



“We are not simply endorsing the vision — we are building it. This partnership is as much about long-term nation-building as it is about energy optimisation systems,” said Sheikh Mansoor.



The deal marks a pivotal moment in the GCC’s sustainable development trajectory, and signals a new era of private-sector-led innovation in climate and energy technology.



The agreement outlines a multi-faceted framework of collaboration wherein the companies will work jointly on deploying advanced technologies through rapid introduction and scaling of EnergyX’s solutions across the GCC.



“This is not a ceremonial handshake. It’s the foundation for something far greater. With trusted partners like Sheikh Mansoor and MBK Global, we believe we can begin reshaping the region’s energy infrastructure — starting today,” said Diane Lee, Head of Global Operations at EnergyX. The partnership would also leveraging strategic synergies, aligning MBK’s expansive network to catalyse adoption; as well as launching joint projects by identifying and executing high-impact projects that align with long-term energy resilience goals.



A joint steering committee will be formed to oversee the execution.



Industry insiders suggest the partnership could expand into broader regional initiatives if early-stage deployments show promise.



“This partnership represents not only innovation, but our shared belief in a sustainable, prosperous GCC,” Sheikh Mansoor said.



Leveraging AI or artificial intelligence-powered, hardware-integrated solutions, EnergyX transforms both new builds and retrofits into energy self-sufficient, sustainable assets — exemplified by its headquarters, the world’s first certified Plus-Energy Building.



“With Qatar and its neighbours investing heavily in smart cities and green building programmes, the timing and alignment of the collaboration is strategic,” said Park.



EnergyX, a ‘sustainable architecture technology company, not only manufactures and installs Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPVs) but also offers AI-driven simulation, software, optimisation, and management of the entire process all the way from architectural design to architectural operations once the building is finished.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

