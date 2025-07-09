Arab Finance: Egypt and Russia have signed a protocol supplementing their intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction and operation of nuclear power plants, alongside a supplementary contract for the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project, as per a statement.

The supplementary protocol and contract are part of the broader timeline and work program for El Dabaa and reinforce both countries’ commitment to completing the plant in accordance with the approved implementation stages.

Egyptian Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev also witnessed the signing of the supplementary annex to the contract for the construction and operation of the plant.

Esmat highlighted that the partnership reflects the strong political will between Egypt and Russia, as well as mutual commitment to accelerate the implementation of Egypt's national nuclear power project.

He said the agreements represent a significant step toward completing El Dabaa and align with the objectives of Egypt’s updated National Energy Strategy 2040, which focuses on a balanced, sustainable energy mix and increased reliance on clean electricity.

Rosatom’s Likhachev described the deal as part of the ongoing strategic partnership and stressed Russia’s commitment to completing the El Dabaa mega project on schedule.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).