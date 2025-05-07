Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the main contract for the Wadi Al Banat North (Zone 70) Roads and Infrastructure Works project, located in North Doha in the second quarter of 2025.

The tender was issued on 2 February 2025 with a closing date of 4 March 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by June 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

“The project is structured across five implementation stages and is scheduled for completion by December 2028,” he said, adding that project cost, according to his estimates, is $75 million.

The project includes the construction of roads and infrastructure across five local streets in the Wadi Al Banat North Area – Zone 70. A key component of the scope is the construction of an attenuation tank to collect surface water and prevent infiltration into the Northern Aquifer along Al Khor Expressway and Link Road 7, near the Tenbek Hospital area in Al Daayeen Municipality.

Additional works include:

·Surface water drainage systems

·Installation of pavement medians along Umm Al Zubar Road near Lusail Palace

·Groundwater mitigation works at Al Khor Expressway Interchange F1

