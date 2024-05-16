UAE - DP World has announced the completion of the Mina Al Hamriya expansion project, enhancing the Dubai port's operational capacity and reinforcing its status as a key hub for trade across the Gulf region, East Africa, and India.

The enhancements include the construction of an additional 1,150 metres of quay wall, increasing the berthing capacity for a wide array of vessels, from traditional dhows to modern breakbulk carriers and Ro-Ro ships.

The project has extended the port’s quay to a total of 3,140 metres and added five new berths, bringing the total to 14. The quay extension was undertaken along with comprehensive dredging works, deepening the draft to 8.5 metres to accommodate larger vessels and handle a greater volume of goods and cargo, increasing efficiency and throughput at the port.

Apron zone

Complementing this expansion, an 86,000-square-metre apron zone has been developed, increasing the total storage capacity to 403,400 sq m. This area is equipped with state-of-the-art bollards, fenders and ladders.

The inauguration ceremony, led by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, alongside senior management from DP World and key officials from the Dubai Government. The gathering underscored the collaborative efforts pivotal to the project's success, demonstrating a shared ambition to elevate Dubai's maritime sector.

Situated on mainland Dubai, near the Deira Islands, Mina Al Hamriya has grown and transformed in sync with Dubai's dynamic maritime landscape. The extensive expansion project, launched in 2022, highlights a visionary commitment to fortifying Dubai’s standing as a leading global maritime hub.

Bin Sulayem said: “Mina Al Hamriya’s journey from its establishment in the 1970s to its current stature is a story of resilience, innovation, and strategic development. This expansion enhances our physical infrastructure and reaffirms our commitment to facilitating global and regional trade more efficiently. Our forefathers laid the groundwork for a thriving maritime trade, and today, we build upon that legacy, ensuring Dubai continues to be a pivotal maritime hub in the modern era.”

Dubai's maritime infrastructure

Bin Damithan said: “The culmination of the Mina Al Hamriya upgrade project is a testament to DP World’s unwavering dedication to enhancing Dubai’s maritime infrastructure. These enhancements position us to handle a more diverse and larger volume of cargo and underscore our pivotal role in the global and regional trade ecosystem. We are proud to set new benchmarks for operational excellence and capacity in the maritime sector.”

Mina Al Hamriya’s strategic importance was underscored by its performance in 2023. The port welcomed over 4,300 ships of various types and handled more than 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in addition to significant volumes of vehicles, livestock and containers. This achievement highlights the port's vital role in maintaining seamless trade flows across the Gulf, East Africa, India, and beyond, and its contribution to Dubai's economic diversification and growth.

The port is also a key import hub for traditional wooden dhows, especially for livestock and fruits and vegetables. To enhance efficiencies and provide more digital solutions for customers, Mina Al Hamriya implemented the ‘NAU by DP World’ system in 2020, which streamlines dhow entry processes, providing stakeholders with the necessary documentation in advance to facilitate booking requests and shipments.

Additionally, the port’s fishing harbour can accommodate up to 156 fishing boats simultaneously, playing an essential role in supporting the local fisheries sector.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).