Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate and establish framework for implementing Iraq’s Development Road mega multimodal project.

The $17 billion infrastructure project includes a 1,200-km rail line and parallel highway linking Southern Iraq to Europe via Turkey.

Iraq was represented by Minister of Transportation Razzaq Muheibis; Turkey by its Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Örül Oğlu; Qatar by Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, and the UAE by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.