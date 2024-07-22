Doha - The Public Works Authority \'Ashghal\' announced the completion of the development and improvement works on part of Al Sailiya Road, starting from Al Sailiya Roundabout (known as Qtel R/A) to the roundabout known as Al Sailiya Sports Club Roundabout, where the road was expanded from two to three lanes in each direction, in addition to developing some linking roads.

This comes as part of the Road Improvement Works Outside Greater Doha Areas - Phase 7.

Eng. Hassan Al Naama, Project Engineer at the Western Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, pointed out the importance of the development works implemented in the project and its vital location, especially since Al Sailiya Road serves the entire area and facilitates access to the areas of Rawdat Abal Heeran, Al Mearad and Masaken Barwa Al Sailiya.

He explained that Al Sailiya Road also provides connectivity with main roads, as it is considered an extension of Al-Waab Road which will facilitate access to Al Majd Road.

Eng. Hassan Al Naama added that a total of 4.5 km of road works were implemented. This included developing part of Al Sailiya Road starting from Al Sailiya Roundabout to Al Sailiya Sports Club Roundabout, where the number of lanes was increased from two to three lanes in each direction, with a median island between the directions, to regulate traffic movement and enhance traffic safety in the area. The part linking Jery Al Theeb Street and Sadriyate Al Hamm Street to Al Sailiya Road has also been developed.

Project works also included providing pedestrian and bicycle paths with a length of about 1 km, in addition to providing 108 parking spaces, installing 202 new lighting systems, installing ITS lines with a length of 10.5 km and 11 cameras to monitor vehicles. This is in addition to providing road signs and ground markings, rehabilitating asphalt layers, and implementing beautification works.

Works also included developing 0.65 km of surface water and rainwater drainage network, 0.66 km of drainage network, and 1.8 km of potable water network, in addition to developing TSE irrigation lines, installing some house connections, and protecting existing service lines.

Eng. Hassan Al Naama explained that in the context of Ashghal\'s support for local manufacturers and the Ta\'heel initiative launched in 2017, local materials and manufacturers were relied upon in most of the project\'s works. Local Qatari sources were relied upon to supply materials and elements such as sewage pipes, surface water drainage, and rainwater drainage, in addition to lighting poles and lamps. The percentage of the local component reached nearly 70 percent of the project\'s works. (QNA)

