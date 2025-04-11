Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced that the ports under its supervision have recorded a 13.61% increase in container handling during March soaring to 699,928 TEUs compared to 616,079 TEUs last year.

Exported containers saw a significant rise of 31.82%, totaling 280,341 TEUs when compared to 212,672 TEUs in the same period last year, while imported containers grew by 7.78%, reaching 281,216 TEUs compared to 260,912 TEUs.

However, transshipment containers recorded a 2.89% decline, totaling 138,371 TEUs compared to 142,495 TEUs in the same period last year, it stated.

According to Mawani, the total cargo throughput tonnage, including general cargo, solid bulk and liquid bulk, rose by 8.69%, reaching 21,181,246 tonnes compared to 19,488,335 tonnes in the same period last year.

This includes 971,850 tonnes of general cargo, 4,515,924 tonnes of solid bulk, and 15,693,472 tonnes of liquid bulk. Meanwhile, the ports received 870,566 cattle heads, marking a 9.42% decrease from 961,131 cattle heads recorded in the same period last year.

Mawani pointed out that the maritime traffic witnessed a 6.75% increase, with 1,044 vessels compared to 978 vessels in the same period last year.

Passenger numbers also rose by 35.45%, reaching 84,665 passengers compared to 62,507 passengers in the same period last year. Additionally, the number of vehicles increased by 33.50%, totaling 90,271 vehicles compared to 67,620 vehicles in the same period last year, it stated.

Mawani achieved an 18.25% increase in exported containers in February 2025, totaling 215,491 TEUs compared to 182,229 TEUs in the same period last year.

Passenger traffic also increased by 37.85%, reaching 93,400 passengers compared to 67,754 passengers in the same period last year, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

