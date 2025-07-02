Saudi Arabia - Modern Port Services Company Limited (SGP Multipurpose Terminals), a subsidiary of Saudi Global Ports Group (together with its subsidiaries), today (July 1) officially took over as the operator of multipurpose terminals along the Eastern Coast of Saudi Arabia.

The terminals are located at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (KAPD), Jubail Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial Port Jubail (KFIP) and Ras Al-Khair Port.

This follows the recent awarding of 20-year concession agreements by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to integrate Saudi Arabia’s Multipurpose Terminals along the Eastern Coast through a single operator, said SGP in a statement.

These terminals support national industries including energy, petrochemicals, construction and mining, and are key to the Kingdom’s ongoing mega projects and economic development efforts, it added.

Saudi Global Ports Group unit SGPMP is working closely with Mawani to develop plans to enhance safety, operational resilience and service standards.

The enhancements will be modelled after SGP’s successful transformation of its terminals at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam and the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem.

Looking ahead, SGPMP will also be supported by expertise from SGP’s technical partner, PSA International, which operates Multipurpose Terminals in Singapore and globally, said a top official.

"This is an important milestone for the Group. We are grateful for the trust of Mawani, our customers and stakeholders as we continue to raise standards of the ports’ infrastructure and unlock more value for the ports and logistics ecosystem in the kingdom," remarked Saudi Global Ports Group CEO Rob Harrison.

SGP, he stated, has committed to investing over SAR700 million ($187 million) in the four Multipurpose Terminals and is proud to continue its strides towards being the Gateway to Growth on the Eastern Coast of Saudi Arabia.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the teams across SGP for their contributions toward this successful transition," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

