UAE - Dubai World Central-headquartered middle-mile air cargo operator SolitAir said it has officially received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The certification process, governed by UAE Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR) Part V, Chapter 4, required SolitAir to meet stringent operational, safety and financial capability standards.

The approval underscores SolitAir’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of air safety and regulatory compliance, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the region’s logistics and supply chain sector, said the statement.

SolitAir also announced the addition of a fourth aircraft to its growing fleet.

The cargo airline now operates three Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters – one of which is under a dry lease agreement and one 737-400 BCF, it stated.

This fleet expansion supports SolitAir’s ongoing growth from its state-of-the-art, 220,000-sq-ft logistics facility at DWC, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

