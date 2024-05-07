Jordan has unveiled projects for investors worth nearly 1.4 billion Jordanian dinars ($1.9 billion) as part of an economic stimulation programme, Jordan’s Investment Minister has said.

Details of the 36 projects are available to local and foreign investors on a new portal introduced by Amman in late 2023 to attract capital, Khuloud Al-Saqqaf told a local economic seminar on Sunday.

In her comments published by Alghad newspaper on Monday, the Minister said the new projects cover 17 sectors, including industry, tourism, and energy.

