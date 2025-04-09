Arab Finance: Egypt's General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) signed a usufruct contract with the French Alstom to establish a large-scale industrial complex on 40 feddans for the production of rolling stock and railway components, marking a new step in localizing transport manufacturing and boosting exports, as per a statement.

The contract was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Cairo, as part of longstanding cooperation between Egypt and the French Development Agency (AFD).

The deal includes the development of two factories: one focused on electrical systems and railway components and the other dedicated to the production of all types of rolling stock, including light rail, monorail, and high-speed trains.

The first factory will cover 13 feddans and manufacture signaling systems, control panels, circuits, and electrical wiring, while the second will focus on assembling various rolling stock.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir said the project would serve both the local market and foreign demand.

