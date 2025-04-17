Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s construction industry is projected to increase from its 2024 valuation of QR127.88bn ($35.1bn) to approximately QR158.05bn ($43.4bn) by the end of 2029, according to a recent report by ResearchAndMarkets - one of the world’s largest market research stores.

According to its “Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series – Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025”, the construction market in Qatar has experienced substantial growth from 2020 to 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5 percent. This upward trend is expected to continue, with forecasts suggesting a CAGR of 3.3 percent from 2025 to 2029.

The report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the construction sector in Qatar, offering an in-depth examination of market opportunities within the building and infrastructure construction industries at the national level. It includes over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs) that analyse growth dynamics in both building and infrastructure construction, as well as an assessment of construction cost structures, thereby equipping stakeholders with valuable insights presented through charts and tables.

The report emphasises that Qatar’s construction market is set for considerable growth, anticipated to rise by 4.4 percent annually, reaching QR133.55bn ($36.7bn) by 2025.

The analysis covers various market dynamics in the construction sector using multiple KPIs, including value, volume, and unit counts. The building construction segment is further detailed across more than 30 categories within the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

In March 2025, the volume of real estate trading in sale contracts in Qatar reached QR1.27bn (approximately $357.5m), reflecting a slight decline from QR1.29bn in February.

The latest data from the real estate analytical bulletin released by the Ministry of Justice reveals that 283 real estate transactions were recorded in March, with the traded area index increasing by 14 percent. The municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, and Umm Salal have been identified as the leading areas for financial transactions, as indicated by the real estate market index. They are followed by Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Khor and Al Dhakira.

As per the real estate market index for Qatar in March 2025, the total financial transactions in the Doha municipality reached QR549m. In Al Rayyan, the transactions amounted to QR281.1m, while Umm Salal recorded QR145.4m. Al Dhaayen’s transactions totalled QR106.2m, Al Shamal saw QR103.5m, and Al Wakrah reported QR58.9m. Al Khor and Al Dhakira had transactions valued at QR32.6m.

