Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education Research and Innovation is expected to award the design consultancy services contract for its Master Plan and Development of Plan Guidelines for the Extension Land for Innovation Park project, located in Muscat, by the end of third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The design consultancy tender was issued on 7 March 2024 and the bid submission was scheduled on 5 May 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early August 2024”, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Al Hatmy Engineering Consultancy ($115,000), Consulting Engineers AAW Partners ($387,000), Engineers Without Borders ($46,764), Al Saqf Engineering Consultancy ($222,000), Sering International ($560,000), Abdulla Mukadam and Partner ($260,000), Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy ($637,000), Amro Engineering Consultancy ($164,000), Arab Engineering ($672,000), ARQ and Partners Consulting Engineers ($1,040,000), and Shumookh Engineering Consultancy ($360,000), officials from eight companies confirmed.

There were 18 technical bidders for the project, according to an Oman Tender Board post.

The project scope of work involves the design the master plan of the extension area of 257,035 square metres (sqm) and integrating the extension design with the current master plan of 280,000 sqm.

The source said the project is slated for completion by fourth quarter 2025.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

