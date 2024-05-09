Oman’s Ministry of Transport Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy services contract for its Ra’s Al Hadd Lighthouse project at South Al Sharqiyya Governorate by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The design and supervision consultancy tender was issued on 1 May 2024 and the bid submission date is 11 June 2024. The pre-bid clarification end date is scheduled on 25 May 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by September 2024”, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The prequalified bidders list include AZD Engineering Consultancy, Tusker Engineering Consultancy Services Group, Advanced Engineering Consultants, Meridian Engineering & Consultancy, Osamah Ahmed Al Baraami Engineering Consultants, and Modon Engineering Consultancy, officials from four companies confirmed.

The project scope of work involves the design and construction supervision of Lighthouse project. The consultant’s scope of work includes Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study, which includes the appropriate location and area for implementing the project, in addition to any impacts on the reserve and the life of turtles in the region for all stages of the project, and obtaining the necessary Environmental approvals, conducting Geo-technical study and submit three quotations.

The chosen quotations must be approved by MTCIT.

The design scope covers detailed drawings, general and specific specifications for that design, in addition to architectural, structural, civil, electrical and mechanical plans and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities, prepare tender documents for the contractor, including quantity survey, schedules, general and special specifications, to conduct technical and financial analysis of the bidders.

The consultant has to supervise the project according to the time period agreed upon by the contractor and mandatorily propose designs for 5 lighthouses with MITCIT having the option to approve it.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2026, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $40 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.