Muscat: In preparation for launching the second phase of the National Health Insurance Platform “Dhamani” scheme, the Financial Services Authority organized a preparatory meeting with insurance companies and representatives of private healthcare institutions to arrange for implementing the second phase of the “Dhamani” electronic platform.

The second phase includes readying the “Dhamani” electronic platform to exchange medical documents such as x-rays, prescriptions and medical referrals between private healthcare institutions and insurance companies on the one hand and between all hospitals, complexes, clinics and specialized health centers on the other hand.

The two-day meeting was organized within the framework of the community participation adopted by the FSA while developing regulatory schemes. The meeting reviewed the nature of the components of the phase with the relevant parties to find out mechanisms for dealing with them, in addition to discussing the key challenges expected in the implementation and how to address them.

This phase is considered important within the framework of launching the “Dhamani” electronic platform as it progresses the platform towards broader services such as building a unified medical record for the insured that allow access to all the details of visits to any health institution linked to the platform. The national health insurance platform “Dhamani” also adds value in organizing health insurance transactions in the Sultanate of Oman by linking operational and financial transactions between insurance companies, private healthcare institutions; health insurance claims administrators and regulators including government entities supervising the insurance market and private healthcare institutions.

It is worth noting that the platform proved its efficiency and digital effectiveness during the operational period, as the number of health insurance transactions concluded through the platform reached more than 4 million transactions until the end of May 2025. All insurance institutions were linked to this platform in addition to the connection of all private hospitals licensed by the Ministry of Health, which are 33 hospitals. While the number of health complexes linked to the platform has reached 37 private health complexes so far, 20 clinics and 44 health centers. The platform also provides its services to more than 650,000 health insurance policyholders with a data and information exchange rate of up to 40,000 transactions per day.

