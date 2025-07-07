Arab Finance: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, in cooperation with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), has developed a more comprehensive personal accident insurance policy for Egyptians abroad and their families, according to a statement.

This falls within President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to provide comprehensive care to Egyptians abroad.

The compensation value in cases of death or total disability has been increased to EGP 250,000 from EGP 100,000, effective this July.

On his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty stated that this move reflects the state's commitment to protecting Egyptians abroad as well as their families.

The decision also provides a secure insurance umbrella that strengthens their connection to their homeland, Abdelatty added.

He noted that the ministry will coordinate with the FRA to develop further mechanisms to protect the Egyptians’ rights.

Mohamed Farid, Chairman of the FRA, said the policy represents a successful model of institutional cooperation, emphasizing the expansion of coverage to include all Egyptians working abroad and their families, not just those with work permits. Hence, it promotes insurance fairness and financial inclusion.

Egyptians abroad and their families can subscribe through the Egyptian Pool for Travel Insurance’s website, app, or WhatsApp.

Coverage includes natural or accidental death, as well as total disability. It also covers the cost of transporting the body or its equivalent in the event of burial abroad, up to a maximum of EGP 250,000.

The insured must be at least 18 years old and no older than 70 at the time of the accident.