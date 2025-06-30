Muscat: The National Health Insurance Platform “Dhamani” has released its operational report for the first half of 2025, revealing a surge in activity that underscores its growing role in streamlining health insurance services across the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the latest figures, the platform processed more than 4.2 million transactions, averaging 40,000 transactions daily. Of these:

2.3 million were eligibility verifications for insured individuals.

1.4 million dealt with medical approvals.

700,000 were claims submitted by hospitals.

In a significant milestone, OMR 3.5 million were electronically transferred from insurance companies to hospitals, emphasizing Dhamani’s focus on efficiency and transparency in financial settlements.

The platform’s integrated network now includes:

▪ 33 hospitals

▪ 37 health complexes

▪ 33 specialised health centres

▪ 20 clinics

These developments highlight Dhamani’s expanding footprint and its strategic contribution to raising service standards, reducing administrative delays, and ensuring seamless communication between healthcare providers and insurers.

