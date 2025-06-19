UAE - LEOS Developments, a leading player in the luxury real estate sector, has announced the official launch of Weybridge Gardens 5, the latest addition to its landmark Weybridge Gardens collection.

Located in the heart of Dubailand, the project sets a new benchmark for British design-led, lifestyle-focused living in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing communities.

Weybridge Gardens 5 will feature 168 residences across 11 storeys, offering a diverse mix of studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, said the developer.

Residents will benefit from the convenience of private parking podiums and a grand ground-floor lobby, complete with 24-hour security, concierge services, and a thoughtfully designed co-working space, catering to modern lifestyles that blend home, work, and leisure, it stated.

On the new addition, CEO and Founder Rui Liu said: "At LEOS Developments, we are committed to creating transformative living experiences that go beyond conventional estate. Weybridge Gardens 5 represents our passion for innovative architecture and wellness-focused communities."

"As Dubailand continues to thrive as a premier lifestyle destination, this development plays a strategic role in raising the standard for residential living in one of Dubai’s most dynamic districts," he noted.

Following the remarkable success of the collection so far, Weybridge Gardens 5 continues the evolution of the brand with a bold and organic design concept.

The structure draws inspiration from nature, featuring a geometric, petal-inspired façade enhanced by integrated lighting, curved balconies, and columnar elements that symbolize growth and vitality. Lush landscaping blurs the boundaries between architecture and nature, he stated.

Each apartment is meticulously designed to offer spacious living areas which are modern and functional providing investors, homebuyers and residents with exceptional quality, he noted.

Designed as a lifestyle destination, Weybridge Gardens 5 includes signature amenities such as the LEOS Boxing Academy and LEOS Dance Studio.

"The rooftop sanctuary, aptly named “Rebirth,” channels the ambiance of Tuscany’s natural hot springs," observed Liu.

"This serene escape features an infinity pool, cascading jacuzzis, a zen-style yoga deck, Baja shelf with in-water sunbeds and an open-air cinema, along with a BBQ area and authentic Italian pizzeria - perfectly curated for leisure, wellness, and community connection," he added.

