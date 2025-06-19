Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman recorded a notable increase in air traffic during May 2025, according to the latest bulletin released by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to the report, Oman saw a significant surge in both overflights and passenger movement through Muscat International Airport.

Passenger numbers at Muscat International Airport reached 599,507 in May 2025, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, the report highlighted..

In parallel, the number of aircraft crossing Omani airspace surged by 16 per cent, rising from 44,399 flights in May 2024 to 51,329 flights in May 2025.

