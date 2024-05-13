Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy services contract for its Sports Centre project at Rakhyut in Dhofar Governorate by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The design and supervision consultancy tender was issued on 28 April 2024 and the bid submission date is 27 May 2024. The pre-bid clarification end date is scheduled on 16 May 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-August 2024”, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The prequalified bidders include Design Group Engineering Consultants, Liwan For Development, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants, Razeen Engineering Consultancy, Adil Al Subhi for Engineering Consultants, Innovision Engineering Consultancy, Gulf Engineering Consultancy, Nicholson Jones Partnership Engineering Consultancy, AZD Engineering Consultancy, and Salalah Engineering Consultancy, officials from six companies confirmed.

The consultant’s scope of work includes Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study, obtaining the necessary Environmental approvals, conducting Geo-technical study, preparing detailed drawings, general and specific specifications for that design, in addition to architectural, structural, civil, electrical and mechanical plans and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities, prepare tender documents for the contractor including quantity survey, schedules, general and special specifications, conduct technical and financial analysis of the bidders, and supervise the project according to the time period agreed upon by the contractor.

The source said the project is slated for completion by first quarter of 2026, adding that the project value, as estimated by him, is $45 million.

