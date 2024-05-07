Dar Global, an associate of Saudi-listed Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, has projects at an estimated gross development value of 22 billion Saudi riyals ($5.87 billion), according to its 2023 annual general report. Below are updates on some of the ongoing projects compiled by Zawya Projects.

Da Vinci Tower by Pagani, Dubai

The refurbishment stage of the Da Vinci Tower, a residential building in Downtown Dubai, is expected to be fully completed by the fourth quarter of 2024. The original asset was acquired in fourth quarter of 2021, and a full interior refurbishment to meet luxury standards is underway. The tower comprises three basement levels, a ground floor and 19 floors offering 85 luxury apartments. It is the world’s first tower furnished by Pagani Arte Collection.

W Residences, Dubai

The project, which was launched in early 2022, is projected to complete by second quarter of 2026. The 49-storey residential building in Downtown Dubai houses 383 luxury units. The project will offer high-end amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness centre, guest suites, an infinity outdoor pool, a private cinema and business offices.

DG1, Dubai

Dar Global 1 (DG 1) is a 20-story tower in Downtown Dubai. Construction commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2026. The project consists of 223 units, along with an infinity pool and a fully equipped gym.

Les Vagues, Qatar

Construction of the project commenced in first quarter of 2024 and is expected to be completed by in first quarter of 2027.

The project is located on Qetaifan Island North, a part of the private gated community of Qetaifan Islands that lies within the new city of Lusail. It was launched in partnership with Qetaifan Projects, a Qatari real estate development company wholly owned by Katara Hospitality, as the owner of the land plots, and Dar Qatar as the developer for the project. The development agreement was signed in March 2022, and the project was branded as ‘Les Vagues.’ The interiors are designed by fashion icon Elie Saab. The project features 303 sea-front residences with balconies, terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows.

AIDA, Oman

The AIDA project is expected to be phased over 10 years, with a plan to launch one phase per year. The first phase, consisting of 616 units, was launched in first quarter of 2023. Infrastructure works were to commence in first quarter of 2024, with phase one expected to complete in first quarter of 2027. The entire project is expected to be completed in December 2034.

The project, 130 metres above the shores near Muscat, comprises 3,500 residential housing units. It also features two hotels, a plaza with cafes and restaurants, an 18-hole luxury golf course and a golf club in partnership with Trump International Organisation.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.