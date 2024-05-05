Oman’s Madayn (The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates) is expected to award the consultancy services contract for detailed master plan and design for Madha Industrial City in Musandam governorate in the second quarter 2024, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

“The tender for the design, master plan and construction supervision consultancy contract was floated on 15 February 2024 and the bid submission was scheduled on 25 March 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-May 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Al Furjar Engineering Consultancy and Business ($687,256), Muscat Engineering Consulting ($579,892), Alamur Engineering Consultant ($501,797), Atlas International Engineering Consultants – AIEC ($317,481), AZD Engineering Consultancy ($767,555), Al-Sari Consulting and Investment ($185,745), CID Gulf ($763,385), Advanced Engineering Consultants ($383,206), Milcris Pvt ($488,480), Nicholson Jones Partnership Oman (NJP Oman) Engineering Consultancy ($1,140,848), National Engineering Office ($315,480), Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy ($531,506), Al Saqf Engineering Consultancy ($263,296), AAW Partners Consulting Engineers ($768,750), Razaz Engineering Consultancy (REC) ($249,751), Engineers Without Borders ($274,040), and Orix Engineering Consultancy ($1,061,726), officials from seven companies confirmed.

More than 33 companies had submitted technical bids for the project.

The overall project completion is expected to be by fourth quarter 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.