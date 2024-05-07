Fay Development SPV Ltd, an investment vehicle-backed Dubai-based H&H Development and other local and international investors, has acquired a plot of land in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to expand the Eden House brand within the financial district.

Fay Developments will be the exclusive owner of the project while H&H Development will be the development manager.

The acquisition of the plot, opposite the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, will help expand the homegrown Eden House brand within the UAE market, H&H Development said in a statement.

Site photo of H&H Developments' Eden House project in Satwa, Dubai

The land purchase value was not given. No details were given on the planned project.

Established in 2007, H&H Development is associated with high-end developments like the Eden House vertical neighbourhood, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC; Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, and the recently handed over Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.