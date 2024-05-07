PHOTO
Fay Development SPV Ltd, an investment vehicle-backed Dubai-based H&H Development and other local and international investors, has acquired a plot of land in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to expand the Eden House brand within the financial district.
Fay Developments will be the exclusive owner of the project while H&H Development will be the development manager.
The acquisition of the plot, opposite the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, will help expand the homegrown Eden House brand within the UAE market, H&H Development said in a statement.
The land purchase value was not given. No details were given on the planned project.
Established in 2007, H&H Development is associated with high-end developments like the Eden House vertical neighbourhood, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC; Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, and the recently handed over Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.