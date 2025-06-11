The Emirate of Sharjah recorded strong performance in its real estate sector during May 2025, with total trading value of AED5.5 billion across 8,415 transactions in various areas of the emirate.

The total traded area of sales transactions reached 13.2 million square feet, which reflects the continued strength and strategic development of the emirate’s real estate market.

The real estate sector in Sharjah is undergoing a strategic transformation, marking a clear shift from traditional growth patterns toward a more advanced, diversified, and sustainable phase. This evolution is reflected in the rising range of investors and the increasing variety of real estate uses entering the market. Underlying this transition is the growing maturity of the sector, driven by a combination of key enablers, most notably, the government's proactive vision to enhance the business environment and the implementation of flexible, investor-friendly legislation.

These reforms are designed to keep pace with dynamic market needs, offering both confidence and strong legal assurances to local and international stakeholders.

At the same time, balanced urban expansion, along with ambitious development projects being implemented across the emirate, has helped reshape the real estate landscape in a more comprehensive and diverse manner. This trend has created new investment opportunities, supported by modern infrastructure and promising areas that are witnessing increasing interest from investors and developers.

Statistics from May 2025 highlight the growing momentum in Sharjah’s real estate sector, with a total of 8,415 transactions recorded across the emirate. Of these, 1,574 were sales transactions, accounting for 18.7% of the total, a clear indicator of increasing demand for real estate.

In parallel, mortgage activity remained strong, with 381 mortgage transactions, representing 4.5% of all transactions and totalling more than AED1.1 billion in value. This level of financing activity reflects the growing confidence of both investors and financial institutions in Sharjah’s real estate sector.

Initial sales contract transactions totalled 1,486, accounting for 17.7% of all real estate transactions, while ownership certificate recorded 3,619 transactions, representing 43% of the total. Furthermore, 1,355 ownership deeds were issued during May, comprising 16.1% of total transactions. This underscores the steady pace of ownership registration and property transfers, reinforcing the emirate’s reputation for transparency, legal integrity, and a well-regulated real estate environment.

Sales transactions took place in 134 areas across the various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. Regarding the type of property traded, 877 lands were traded, 395 of units in towers, and 302 of built-in land transactions.

"Al-Metraq" was the highest-traded area in terms of sales transactions.

Sharjah City accounted for the majority of sales deals in May, recording a total of 1,426 transactions. “Al-Metraq” ranked the highest in terms of the number of sales transactions, with 354, followed by “Muwailih Commercial” area with 258 transactions. “Tilal” area ranked third with 135 deals, then “Rodhat Al Qarat” area recorded 67 transactions.

In terms of the areas with the highest trading value, “Muwailih Commercial” area ranked the highest with a trading value of AED 352.2 million, followed by “Tilal” with AED263.2 million, “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area with AED140.9 million, and “Al-Metraq” with AED114.9 million.

In the Central Region, a total of 97 sales transactions were recorded, most of which were in the “Industrial 1” with 17 transactions. In terms of trading value, “Al-Blida” area ranked the highest with a trading value of AED13.8 million.

As for the city of Khor Fakkan, it recorded 26 sales transactions, in which “Al-Harai Industrial” area recorded 5 transactions. Meanwhile, Hay Hayawa 4 area had the highest trading value of AED3.6 million.

Finally, and in Kalba city, 24 sales transactions were recorded, led by “Al-Tarif 5” area with 7 transactions, while “Al Soor 1” had the highest trading value of AED3.5 million.