South Korea’s Daewoo company building Faw Port in South Iraq under a $2.6 billion contract will complete the construction of its 5 berths in October, an official has said.

The firm, which was awarded the deal nearly 4 years ago, has finished 4 main piers and the fifth is expected to be ready in June, said Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of the General Company for Ports in Iraq, a subsidiary of the Transport Ministry.

“Work on the Port’s berths is progressing fast...berths 3 and 4 have just been completed with the fifth one will be finished in June...we expect the 5 berths to be inaugurated in October,” Fartousi said in a statement carried by the local media on Tuesday.

Iraqi officials said in 2023 that Faw, slated to be among the world’s 20 largest container terminals, will be commissioned in late 2025.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.