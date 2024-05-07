Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia, the first water theme park in Saudi Arabia, are currently under construction and will be completed next year,

Qiddiya City will integrate sustainability in their planning, construction, and operation phases, Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), the developer of the gigaproject, said in a statement.

The two theme parks will adopt sustainable practices, using innovative technology and design to implement the best water use and waste management practices.

The water theme park will use recycled water for irrigation and cooling, and specialised filters will reduce water waste by up to 90 percent and minimise energy consumption.

Aquarabia will offer 22 rides and family-friendly water-based experiences. These include the world’s tallest water coaster, the tallest drop body slide, the tallest water slide, the longest mat racer, and the first underwater adventure ride with fully submersible cars.

Moreover, Six Flags Qiddiya City aims to recycle operational waste, targeting more than 80% diversion from landfills, the statement said.

In December 2023, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman launched the urban design for the Qiddiya City and brand.

An official statement said construction is progressing, and contracts worth 10 billion Saudi riyals ($2.7 billion) have been awarded.

With 60,000 buildings in an overall area of 360 square kilometres (sq km), Qiddiya City will eventually host over 600,000 residents, create over 325,000 job opportunities, and yield a nominal GDP of SAR135 billion ($36 billion) per annum.

The city expects to attract an anticipated 48 million visits per year with its attractions and venues, including a gaming and esports district, a speed park track, golf courses, a water theme park, Six Flags Qiddiya, and a multipurpose stadium.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

