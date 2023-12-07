Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman launched on Thursday the urban design for the Qiddiya giga project city and brand.

The crown prince, who also chairs the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), said the city of Qiddiya, located in Riyadh's outskirts, will become the foremost global destination in the fields of entertainment, sports, and culture.

An official statement said construction is progressing with contracts worth 10 billion Saudi riyals ($2.7 billion) awarded. With 60,000 buildings in an overall area of 360 square kilometres (sq km), Qiddiya city will eventually host over 600,000 residents, create over 325,000 job opportunities, and yield a nominal GDP of SAR135 billion ($36 billion) per annum.

Additionally, the City expects to attract an anticipated 48 million visits per year with its attractions and venues that include a gaming and esports district, a speed park track, golf courses, a massive water theme park, Six Flags Qiddiya, and a multipurpose stadium.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

