Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed the progress of the new urban complex being constructed on Warraq Island during a meeting on Tuesday. The project is part of the state’s mission to upgrade informal settlements and improve infrastructure.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of timely compensation for residents affected by the redevelopment. Housing Minister Assem El-Gazzar, Giza Governor Ahmed Rashid, and Osama Shawky, head of the New Warraq Island Development Authority, attended the meeting.

El-Gazzar outlined ongoing construction and utility connection work. The urgent phase of the project includes 50 towers with 2,184 residential and commercial units. Services such as a youth centre, commercial centre, and schools are also under development.

Shawky discussed the status of land and property transfers for the development, including the disbursement of compensation to residents. Those affected can receive either financial compensation or alternative housing.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

