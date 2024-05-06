The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in a firsthand tour of NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion giga-project with representatives from 52 global, regional, and local financial institutions.

The tour highlighted the advancements made in key projects such as THE LINE, Oxagon, Trojena, and Sindalah, a site visit to THE LINE to witness the progress of Phase 1 construction and an aerial view of Sindalah luxury island destination, which is set to open soon, NBK said in a press statement.

Zaid I. Al-Sager, NBK's General Manager - Deputy Head of International Banking Group emphasised the bank's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's growth and progress.

“It was a privilege for us to be among the exclusive group of banks directly invited to observe the continuous advancements in this pivotal project and assess investment possibilities,” he said.

Al-Sager said NEOM's sustainable goals resonate with NBK's focus on economic growth alongside environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

