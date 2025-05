Elon Musk said on Tuesday at an economic forum in Qatar that he was still committed to being Tesla CEO in five years' time.

Tesla has already "turned around", Musk said, adding that the weakest market is in Europe while demand is strong everywhere else.

Musk said that his internet service Starlink might go public at some point in the future but that there was no rush.

