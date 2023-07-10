Morocco’s renewable energy development company Masen announced on Monday the list of prequalified companies and consortiums to design, finance, build, operate and maintain Noor Midelt II, the second project within the Noor Midelt solar complex in Central Morocco.

The Noor Midelt II project consists of a 400-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant with battery storage of two hours, Masen announced in a French language press statement.

The list of prequalified companies are as follows:

Consortium of COBRA Servicios, Communicaciones y Energia and COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios from Spain

Consortium of France’s EDF Renouvelables and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar)

Consortium of Italy’s Enel Green Power and Morocco’s TAQA Morocco

Consortium of Spain’s Iberdrola Renovables International; China’s Dongfang Electric International Corporation and Morocco’s GAIA Project

Consortium of Belgium’s International Power and Morocco’s NAREVA Holding

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power

Noor Midelt I, which started operations in 2022, has an installed capacity of 800MW and incorporates solar PV (600MW) and Concentrated Solar Power (200MW) technologies. In May 2019, Masen had awarded the project to a consortium of Masdar, EDF Renewables, and Green of Africa.

Morocco has set an ambitious target of achieving 52 percent share for renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2030. At the end of 2021, the country had 4,109MW of renewable energy capacity in operation from wind, hydel and solar projects.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)