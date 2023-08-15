Bahrain is set to develop a 72 MW solar power project, the largest of its kind in the kingdom, at Sakhir. The project comprises rooftop, ground-mounted, car park solar systems and electric vehicle charging stations, reported BNA.

An agreement in this connection will be signed today (August 15) under the patronage of Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidain, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, the kingdom.

Humaidain said the move comes as part of the Bahrain's National Renewable Energy Action Plan and added that it will contribute to saving the total cost of energy and reducing carbon emissions.

It is in line with the kingdom’s goal of reaching zero neutrality by 2060, and achieving sustainable economic development for the citizens, he added.

The minister said the solar power project constitutes 28% of the kingdom’s goal of achieving 250MW from renewable energy sources by 2025.

He stressed upon the significance of optimal use of the large areas in the kingdom to generate solar energy, adding that the project will achieve a sustainable economy and contribute to the expansion of investment in all sources of renewable energy projects, in partnership with the private sector.

