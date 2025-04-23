Africa and Middle East is expected to install a total of 2.9 gigawatts (GW) of new onshore wind capacity in 2025, according to industry body Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

In its annual ‘Global Wind Report 2025’ report issued on Wednesday, GWEC said Africa is expected to install 1.6 GW while the Middle East is expected to add 1.3 GW.

“Considering that multi-GW onshore wind projects are currently under construction – or are ready to be built – in Egypt, GWEC Market Intelligence expects Africa to have record installations annually from 2025 to 2030,” the report said.

Egypt and Morocco were standouts in 2024 with the latter installing 520MW of new capacity while the former topped the table with 793.5MW.

Africa and Middle East doubled onshore wind additions in 2024 to 2 GW compared to 0.959GW in the previous year, according to data provided in the report.

“In the Middle East, new installations were reported in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel and Iran last year, but only Saudi Arabia is likely to add GW-level onshore wind capacity in the period to 2030,” the report noted.

In total, 25 GW of new capacity is expected to be added during 2024–2030, of which 17 GW (69 percent) will come from Africa and the rest (31 percent) from the Middle East.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

