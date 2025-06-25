Egypt's EGAS has awarded four blocks in the Mediterranean, one in the Nile delta, and one in North Sinai to international companies, according to a petroleum ministry statement on Wednesday.

Companies will invest $ 245 million to drill at least 13 new exploratory wells during the exploration period.

A consortium of Chevron Egypt and Shell's BG Group was awarded the North Samian offshore block and Northwest Atoll offshore block, where it will drill two exploratory wells in each block.

The North Ras El Tin offshore block was awarded to Eni's IEOC, with plans to drill three exploratory wells.

Chevron Egypt will drill three exploratory wells in East Alexandria offshore block, while IPR will drill two exploratory wells in the North Tanta onshore block and Perenco will conduct 3D seismic survey and drill one exploratory well in El Fayrouz onshore block in North Sinai.

Egypt has been trying to ramp up its oil and gas production and on Tuesday signed two oil exploration agreements.

One was with Russia's Lukoil Overseas Egypt Limited to conduct a 3D seismic survey and drill six exploratory wells in the Eastern Desert, and another with Saudi Arabia's Ardiseis Egypt Branch to conduct seismic studies in the Western Desert, according to separate petroleum ministry statements.

