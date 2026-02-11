Fertiglobe on Wednesday announced its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended 31st December 2025 (Q4 2025 and FY 2025).

In Q4 2025, Fertiglobe reported strong revenues of $808 million, reflecting a 73 percent increase year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 88 percent Y-o-Y to $297 million, and adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of $107 million grew significantly by 154 percent Y-o-Y.

In 2025, revenues increased 41 percent Y-o-Y to $2.8 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 57 percent Y-o-Y to $1.02 billion, and adjusted attributable net profit of $325 million was 87 percent higher Y-o-Y.

“I am proud to close our first full year under ADNOC’s majority ownership through XRG with strong operational and financial momentum. We delivered a robust 57 percent Y-o-Y growth in EBITDA to above $1 billion, underscoring disciplined execution of the Grow 2030 strategy, including efficiency improvements, record production levels at several lines in Algeria and in EFC-2, meaningful cost reductions, and focused portfolio expansion," said Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe.

He added that in less than a year, Fertiglobe has already activated more than 40 percent of its 2030 growth target, translating the strategy into tangible value creation through asset optimisation and disciplined, high-return expansion into new markets and products.

"With ADNOC’s support, we continued to strengthen our industrial and financial foundations. We have implemented 99 percent of our cost optimisation targets, advanced the Manufacturing Improvement Plan with 46 percent of planned reliability and energy efficiency gains achieved, and broadened our global footprint through selective strategic investments, including the acquisition of Wengfu Australia," El-Hoshy stated.

He noted that the scale-up of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and Automotive Grade Urea (AGU) production in Egypt and the UAE is building more resilient, higher-margin, non-seasonal revenue streams in the EU and the UAE, respectively.

Fertiglobe’s Board of Directors proposed H2 2025 dividends of $135 million (6.1 fils per share), leading to total dividends of $260 million for 2025, alongside $74 million of share buybacks executed to date. This brings total 2025 capital return to shareholders to $334 million, consistent with the policy to return all excess free cash flows to shareholders, implying competitive total returns to shareholders of over 5 percent.